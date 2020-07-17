Watch: Rahul Gandhi’s new video explaining 'China Border Conflict'

IIn the video, with sombre funeral music in the background, a serious-looking Rahul Gandhi looked to explain the current Galwan standoff.

Gandhi, sounding and looking like a sombre university about to make tenure, claims that China is acting aggressive because the Modi government has failed on three counts – foreign policy, neighbourhood and the economy.

This he surmises is the reason China is acting more aggressive in the Galwan Valley, though one would wonder what the reasoning is for China to infuriate countries all across the globe, from Australia to Japan.

Gandhi goes on to explain that countries are protected by a ‘confluence of forces’. He laments that India’s relationship with Russia, US and the European Union had become ‘transactional’ while the Modi government had angered friendly neighbouring countries like Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives and Sri Lanka.

He goes on to lament that economic growth, India’s calling card across the globe, had stagnated, that unemployment was at an all-time high and that India’s strength had become its weakness.

The video was interspersed with graphics and a sombre tone showing with a dark background, which one commentator felt looked like a rehab video.