WATCH: Rahul Gandhi refuses to comment on PM Modi's nepotism remark

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with Mukul Wasnik , Tariq Anwar other party leaders takes part in the partys Azadi Gaurav Yatra on the occasion of 76th Independence Day, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. | (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday refused to comment on Prime Minister's Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech in which he said corruption and nepotism are two big challenges the country is facing today. "I won't make a comment on these things. Happy Independence to everyone," said Gandhi.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day, the Prime Minister said corruption and nepotism are the twin evils that India is facing.

"Corruption is damaging country like termite. The country will have to fight it... We have to weed out corruption," PM Modi said. He then turned his focus to "Bhai-Bhatijabaad, parivarvaad". "Bhai-bhatijawad, pariwarwad (focus on dynasty and family) is not just confined to politics," he said.

Meanwhile, Congress president Sonia Gandhi earlier today slammed the Narendra Modi government and alleged that it is hell-bent on "trivialising" the sacrifices of freedom fighters and said the grand old party will strongly oppose such attempts made for political gains.

"Friends, we have achieved a great deal in the last 75 years, but today's self-obsessed government is bent on trivialising the great sacrifices of our freedom fighters and the glorious achievements of the country, which can never be accepted," Gandhi said in her message on India's 76th Independence Day.

The Congress will strongly oppose any misrepresentation of historical facts and every attempt to put great leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Abul Kalam Azad in the dock based on falsehood for "political gains", she said.

Sonia Gandhi said that in the last 75 years, India has left an indelible mark on the international arena in all fields including science, education, health and information technology through the hard work of its talented people.

"Under the leadership of its visionary leaders, while on one hand, India established a free, fair and transparent election system, on the other, it strengthened democracy and constitutional institutions," the Congress chief said.

Along with this, India has made its identity as a leading country that has always lived up to pluralism in language, religion and sect, she added.

(With PTI inputs)