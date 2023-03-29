WATCH: Rahul Gandhi reaches Parliament to attend meeting of Congress MPs |

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi, a leader of the Indian National Congress, visited the party's office located within the Parliament House complex, where he met with some members of the party.

During his visit, he spent approximately 20 minutes at the party office and had a meeting with Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and other members. Later, he left along with his mother and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi for lunch.

Gandhi did not interact with the media during his visit. In addition, Congress leaders K C Venugopal and Adhir Ranjan Chowdury were also present at the party's parliamentary office.

#WATCH | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived at the Parliament to attend the meeting of Congress MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha at the CPP office. pic.twitter.com/moSJUc6oXP — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2023

Disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as MP

The Lok Sabha Secretariat disqualified Gandhi as MP from Wayanad in Kerala after the Surat court convicted him in the 2019 criminal defamation case. The case was about his remark, "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?" His sentencing in the defamation case was maximized so that he could be disqualified, according to Kamal Dhaliwal, the Indian Overseas Congress chief.

Rahul was asked to vacate the bungalow

After being disqualified from the Lok Sabha, the Lok Sabha Housing Committee has given notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to vacate the government-allotted bungalow, news agency ANI reported.

Gandhi was assigned the bungalow located at 12, Tughlaq Lane following his election as a member of Lok Sabha in 2004.

However, on March 23, he was disqualified from his position as an MP by the Lok Sabha Secretariat due to his conviction in a criminal defamation case from 2019, which resulted in a two-year jail sentence handed down by a court in Surat.

With his disqualification, Rahul Gandhi is not only set to lose his government accommodation but also other benefits enjoyed by the parliamentarians.

Read Also Rahul Gandhi Disqualification: EC in no hurry to announce Wayanad bypoll