WATCH: Rahul Gandhi gets his first lesson on K-pop, Kerala ARMYs introduce him to BTS

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | PTI

Wayanad: Hallyu wave or Korean wave has gripped the entire world. The demand for Korean cosmetics, food items, the consumption of Korean content including music and dramas have gone up.

Boy band BTS is one of the big bands that enjoy great popularity across countries among people of different ages. Their fandom, nicknamed ARMY, is one of the biggest groups.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is currently in Wayanad, recently got a lesson in Korean music and was introduced to the uber popular band by a group of schoolgirls on Tuesday.

Gandhi, MP from Wayanad has kicked off Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, was interacting with some school-going girls. During the conversation, the girls had expressed their desire to become nurses and work in South Korea.

When questioned why Korea, the girls said they were BTS ARMY and then introduced him to the band. They also played a music video and told him how their music helps them in difficult times.

Gandhi scion shared a video of the interaction on Twitter, watch here:

A delightful chat with these incredible girls who are Kerala’s BTS Army! pic.twitter.com/MVtHsCKkrT — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 20, 2022