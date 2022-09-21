WATCH: Rahul Gandhi gets his first lesson on K-pop, Kerala ARMYs introduce him to BTS

e-Paper Get App
Gandhi, who was in Wayanad, learnt about the South Korean boy band when he was interacting with a group of school girls. BTS is one of Korea's leading groups.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 03:55 PM IST
article-image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | PTI

Wayanad: Hallyu wave or Korean wave has gripped the entire world. The demand for Korean cosmetics, food items, the consumption of Korean content including music and dramas have gone up.

Boy band BTS is one of the big bands that enjoy great popularity across countries among people of different ages. Their fandom, nicknamed ARMY, is one of the biggest groups.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is currently in Wayanad, recently got a lesson in Korean music and was introduced to the uber popular band by a group of schoolgirls on Tuesday.

article-image

Gandhi, MP from Wayanad has kicked off Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, was interacting with some school-going girls. During the conversation, the girls had expressed their desire to become nurses and work in South Korea.

When questioned why Korea, the girls said they were BTS ARMY and then introduced him to the band. They also played a music video and told him how their music helps them in difficult times.

Gandhi scion shared a video of the interaction on Twitter, watch here:

