WATCH: Rahul Gandhi Asks Journalists 'How Many Of You Are OBCs?', Shows Response To Drive Point Home On Caste Census

During a press conference held at the Congress headquarters in Delhi, party leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday raised queries about caste diversity to the media. He cited the somewhat tepid response from the reporters in attendance as a rationale for the party's advocacy for a nationwide caste census.

After the meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Monday, which threw its weight behind the national caste census, Gandhi interacted with the media and said, “The PM is incapable of doing the caste census. Our three out of four CMs are from the OBC category. Out of 10 BJP CMs, only one CM is from the OBC category. How many BJP CMs are from the OBC category? The PM doesn’t work for the OBCs but to distract them from main issues."

'How many of you are OBCs?': Rahul Gandhi asks journalists

When a reporter inquired about the potential for a state-level economic survey, Gandhi responded by emphasising that the primary focus was on population, wealth distribution, and the allocation of the country's assets and institutions. He proceeded to request a demonstration of hands from the media professionals present at the event to assess the representation of different castes among them.

“Let me ask you here. How many Dalits are in this room? Dekhiye; ye maza dekhiye. How many OBCs are in this room? Raise your hands," the Wayanad MP told reporters.

There were reportedly no hands raised among the journalists, while a lone cameraperson raised his hand. Gandhi told the cameraperson, “I am not talking about you.” Pointing at the journalists, Gandhi said, “I am talking about these people."

“So this is the question. How many Dalits, OBCs and tribals are in India’s institutions? That is the question we are asking about institutions, wealth, assets and population," Gandhi said, justifying his party's demand for the caste census.

Watch the video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Subsequently, another journalist raised the BJP's accusation that the caste survey was an attempt to create divisions among Hindus. In response, the Congress leader dismissed this claim, likening it to a diversion tactic, much like how he observed that the journalists in the room seemed to be looking elsewhere when questioned about the presence of OBCs at the gathering. He noted that no hands were raised in response to that inquiry.

CWC backs nationwide caste census

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday revealed that the party's Working Committee (CWC) has made a decision to support a nation-wide caste census and the party's Chief Minister will take a call on conducting the same in states ruled by the grand old party. He further emphasised that this endeavor is not motivated by caste or religious factors but is aimed at assisting those who are economically disadvantaged.

Caste census for poor people: Rahul Gandhi

Addressing a press conference, Rahul Gandhi said, "We have decided we will implement caste census and we don't break promises. The step is not about caste and religion. It is being done for poor people."

Rahul Gandhi highlighted that the Congress party presently boasts four Chief Ministers, with three of them belonging to the OBC community. In a sharp contrast, he pointed out that the BJP has ten Chief Ministers, but only one of them hails from the OBC community.

He reiterated the Congress party's commitment to exerting pressure on the BJP to undertake a caste-based census. In the event that the BJP does not comply, Rahul Gandhi suggested that the BJP make the way for the Congress party to take the lead in this matter.

Rahul Gandhi expressed that the majority of the coalition partners within the INDIA alliance are likely to endorse the notion of a caste census. He underscored that the decision to carry out a caste census is not a politically motivated one but a measure taken to advance social justice.

Read Also After Bihar, CM Ashok Gehlot Announces Caste Census In Rajasthan

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)