 WATCH: 'Quit India' Was Coined By A Muslim,' AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi Reacts To Amit Shah's Remark On INDIA Bloc
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi attacked the Modi government during his nearly 8-minute long speech in the Lok Sabha on the no-confidence motion.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, August 10, 2023, 04:33 PM IST
article-image
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi | Twitter

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday hit out at the Central government and said that the kind of politics the BJP-led Central Government is doing will harm the country.

While speaking in the Lok Sabha on the no-confidence motion, Asaduddin Owaisi said, "Our Home Minister was talking about 'Quit India' yesterday. I wonder if he gets to know that the word 'Quit India' was coined by a Muslim, he will not use this word. I want to say that the kind of politics you (Central govt) are doing will harm the country. I want to ask the PM if Hindutva is more important than the country."

Modi to speak in Lok Sabha over the no-confidence motion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the Lok Sabha on Thursday at 4 pm in response to the Opposition's no-confidence motion against the NDA government.

"At around 4 PM this evening, PM @narendramodi will be taking part in the discussion on the Motion of No-Confidence," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

The opposition moved a no-confidence motion against the Modi government on July 26 which was accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

This is the second time Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing a no-confidence motion. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday initiated the debate on the motion which later turned into a heated argument between the Opposition and the Centre.

Logjam in Parliament

The Parliament has been witnessing a logjam over a number of issues, including the violence in Manipur, since the beginning of the Monsoon Session on July 20.

The opposition leaders have been demanding a full-fledged discussion on the issue including a statement by the prime minister in the Parliament. Both houses -- Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha -- have seen repeated adjournments amid massive ruckus by the opposition leaders.

Manipur had been on the boil for the last three months after ethnic clashes broke out between two tribal communities Meitis and Kukis, when the Manipur High Court asked the state government to consider adding one of the communities to the list of Scheduled Tribes.

