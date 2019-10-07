Watch: PV Sindhu participates in Bathukamma festivities with Union Minister of State, G Kishan Reddy

India’s international shuttler, PV Sindhu was spotted participating in festivities publicly in Hyderabad. The top Indian shuttler was seen celebrating the popular festival Bathukamma alongside Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy.

Celebrated during Navaratri, Bathukamma honours the feminine spirit. The festival is also celebrated by people from Telangana. Women dress up in their best traditional attire and jewellery during Bathukamma.

Adhering to the customs of the festivals, PV Sindhu donned a beautiful saree. She also carried a pot on her head for pictures. Here are her pictures that did a few rounds on social media.