WATCH: Punches, Kicks, And Chairs Fly At Congress Meeting In Rajasthan's Alwar As Workers Fight Youth President

In a meeting of the Congress Committee in Bahrod block In Rajasthan's Alwar, a heated dispute escalated into a physical altercation on Wednesday. The disagreement turned into a violent clash, and members of the Congress, along with the Youth President of Bahrod Vidhan Sabha, were involved in the brawl. The Youth President was beaten up by some offended party workers after his speech at the meeting.

Watch the video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Congress conducting block committee meetings for party elections

The ongoing meetings of various block Congress committees in the district are aimed at discussing and deliberating on the upcoming organisational elections. These meetings have seen the presence of block officials, including the District Congress Committee's District President, Yogesh Mishra, and other office-bearers.

On Wednesday morning, a meeting of the Bahrod and Majri block Congress was scheduled to take place at Surbhi Marriage Garden in the town. The gathering included Archana Surana, the Vidhan Sabha in-charge, Yogesh Mishra, Prakash Gangawat, Dr. R.C. Yadav, Congress leaders Basteeram Yadav, Suman Yadav, PCC Secretary Sanjay Yadav, and Dheeraj Yadav, the Youth President of the Vidhan Sabha, along with other Congress officials and workers.

During the meeting, Yogesh Mishra urged all the workers to set aside past issues and focus on ensuring victory for the Congress candidate from Bahrod in the upcoming elections. Some party members, however, expressed their dissatisfaction, citing that similar concerns were raised in previous meetings, but the leadership did not pay heed to the harassment faced by Congress leaders and workers. This led to a sense of discontent among the workers.

Following Yogesh Mishra's address, Archana Surana emphasised the need to work together to secure victory for the Congress party in the upcoming elections and to bring back a Congress-led government in Rajasthan. Other speakers also shared their views during the gathering.

Youth Congress leader's allegations spark fighting

Dheeraj Yadav, addressing the crowd, expressed his grievances, stating that apart from Dr. R.C. Yadav, nobody welcomed him after he won the elections. He claimed that during the election period, several Congress workers and leaders from his village had threatened not to vote for him, but the BJP workers supported him, and that's how he emerged victorious. After concluding his remarks, Dheeraj Yadav returned to his seat, but tension began to escalate. As other works used derogatory language against Yadav, it led to a physical altercation, with both sides dealing punches and kicks to each other.

In the ensuing chaos, other attendees intervened to separate Dheeraj Yadav from the situation, taking him outside the premises of the marriage garden.

District President, Yogesh Mishra, instead of intervening to pacify the raging tempers, reportedly left the meeting silently even as the fight ensued.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)