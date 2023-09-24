Watch: Priests Perform Pooja On Track Of Kerala's Kasargod Station Before Departure Of Vande Bharat Express Inaugurated by PM Modi

Hindu priests conducted a Pooja ceremony on the railway tracks at Kerala's Kasargod station in anticipation of the departure of the eagerly awaited Vande Bharat train. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated nine Vande Bharat trains today through a video conference.

Of the nine trains inaugurated by the Prime Minister, one is scheduled to operate on the Kasaragod - Thiruvananthapuram route. The priests conducted a Pooja ceremony for the newly launched train, which was adorned in its distinctive saffron avatar.

PM Modi flags off 9 Vande Bharat trains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off a total of nine Vande Bharat Express trains across 11 states in India. The flagging off ceremony was conducted virtually on Sunday afternoon.

"25 Vande Bharat trains running, now nine more added; that day is not far when these trains will connect all parts of the country," said PM Modi while addressing the people virtually during the launch.

"The popularity of Vande Bharat trains is constantly rising. Over 1,11,00,000 passengers have already travelled on them," he added.

PM Modi Hails Vande Bharat Trains' Tech & Speed

He also hailed the speed of the high-tech indegenious trains and also expressed joy in dedicating the high-end trains to the states where they will be stationed for travel.

"Speed, the scale of infrastructure development is matching aspirations of 140 crore Indians...Today people of Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, West Bengal, Kerala, Odisha, Jharkhand and Gujarat will get the facility of Vande Bharat Express trains. These new Vande Bharat Express trains depict the new energy of the country," said PM Modi in his address.

