PM Modi takes part in Mukhyamantri Parishad meeting at BJP headquarters in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday participated in the Mukhyamantri Parishad meeting at BJP headquarters in the national capital.

The meeting is underway under the chairmanship of party President JP Nadda.

The Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states are also present at the meeting with senior party leaders to present their report on the development and welfare schemes as the party gears up for the upcoming assembly polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states will put forth their governance report in front of the Central leadership during the meeting.

The Prime Minister will give his views on developmental works to the Chief Ministers.

In view of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the leaders will discuss ways to aware the people regarding the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign.

Besides this, they will discuss the public welfare schemes of the government and plans to incorporate them into the poor and backward classes.

In the last meeting, PM Modi had asserted that the development of youth and women empowerment are the area of priority of the government and said that there is a need to strengthen the nutrition campaign and tackle malnutrition.

The last developmental meeting was held in Varanasi last year. The Prime Minister participated in a conclave of Chief Ministers of BJP- ruled states.

The conclave provided an opportunity to share governance-related best practices and is in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of furthering team India’s spirit.