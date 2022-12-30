WATCH: PM Modi reaches residence of his late mother Heeraben in Gandhinagar

WATCH: PM Modi reaches residence of his late mother in Gandhinagar |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the residence of his late mother, Heeraben Modi, in Gandhinagar. She passed away today at the age of 100.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the residence of his late mother Heeraben Modi in Gandhinagar. She passed away at the age of 100, today. pic.twitter.com/UAAn079siV — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022

PM Modi’s brother, Somabhai Modi, and other family members arrive at the residence of Heeraben Modi, the mother of PM Modi, who passed away at the age of 100.

Heeraben passed away on Friday. She was 100.

She was taken to the UN Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad on December 28.

"Smt Hiraba Modi passed away on 30/12/2022, at 3:39 am, during the treatment at UN Mehta Heart Hospital," the hospital said in a statement.

"A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values," the Prime Minister tweeted.