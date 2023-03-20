Watch: PM Modi, Japanese PM Kishida feast on Lassi, Gol Gappe in Delhi

Screengrabs from video | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida visited Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi on Monday. The Japanese PM also tried Gol Gappe, Lassi and Aam Panna here, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier in the day, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in Delhi. PM Modi & PM Kishida are will hold bilateral talks here.

𝗞𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗱𝗮 𝗽𝗮𝘆𝘀 𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗯𝘂𝘁𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗚𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗵𝗶

Kishida earlier paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in Delhi today. He arrived in Delhi in the morning for a two-day visit. Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar received Japanese PM Fumio Kishida at the airport. The leader's visit to the national capital is seen as a great opportunity to review the bilateral ties between the two countries.

𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗰𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗼-𝗝𝗮𝗽𝗮𝗻 𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗲

Since the last Summit meeting held in March 2022 between India and Japan, now is a significant time to engage on a bilateral level as both New Delhi and Tokyo are holding the Presidencies of the G20 and G7, respectively.

The partnership between both countries ranges in multiple areas like defence and security, trade and investment, S&T, Education, healthcare, and critical and emerging technologies.

