WATCH: PM Modi gets down from his car to accept greetings from crowd in Jamnagar

WATCH: PM Modi gets down from his car to accept greetings from crowd in Jamnagar

In the video, it can be seen that a man approaches the prime minister holding a framed picture of PM Modi with his mother Heeraben Modi, he then takes the picture to carry with him and signs another picture for the man.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 10, 2022, 08:11 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Screen grab
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day visit to his hometown Gujarat, arrived in Jamnagar on Monday, where he is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 1,460 crore. These projects are related to irrigation, power, water supply and urban infrastructure.

Meanwhile, a video of the prime minister has surfaced online in which he can be seen getting down from his car to accept the greetings of the people.

Modi, who reached Jamnagar today, was given a warm welcome as a large number of people were seen on the roads for the prime minister's arrival. A roadshow was also held to welcome Modi.

Seeing the crowd gathered to witness his arrival, Modi got down from his car and met people, shook hands with them, and also signed a photograph.

In the video, it can be seen that a man approaches the prime minister holding a framed picture of PM Modi with his mother Heeraben Modi, he then takes the picture to carry with him and signs another picture for the man.

The crowd can be seen cheering and chanting the name of the prime minister.

Notably, earlier in the day, Modi dedicated projects worth more than Rs 8,000 crore at Amod in the Bharuch district of Gujarat and inaugurate an educational complex for needy students in Ahmedabad.

In Ahmedabad, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Modi Shaikshanik Sankul - an educational complex for needy students. The project will help provide facilities to students for holistic development, as per a government release.

The Prime Minister also dedicated several projects which will give a boost to the chemicals sector in Gujarat including GACL Plant, Bharuch Underground Drainage and IOCL Dahej Koyali Pipeline.

'Gujarat and BJP have unbreakable ties': PM Modi addresses rally in Anand
article-image

