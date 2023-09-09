 WATCH: PM Modi Announces Good News Of Adoption Of G20 Leaders’ Summit Declaration
WATCH: PM Modi Announces Good News Of Adoption Of G20 Leaders’ Summit Declaration

The Prime Minister, who is chairing the G20 sessions, congratulated the Sherpas and ministers who had worked towards forging the consensus.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, September 09, 2023, 04:08 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi Announces Adoption Of G20 Leaders’ Summit Declaration | Twitter | ANI

New Delhi, September 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said consensus has been built on New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration and announced its adoption. The Prime Minister, who is chairing the G20 sessions, congratulated the Sherpas and ministers who had worked towards forging the consensus.

'I have received good news'

"I have received good news. Due to the hard work of our team, consensus has been built on New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration. My proposal is to adopt this leadership declaration. I announce to adopt this declaration. On this occasion, I congratulate my Sherpa, ministers, who worked hard for it and made it possible,” he said.

Announcement of adoption of declaration was welcomed with thumping of desks

The announcement of adoption of the declaration was welcomed with thumping of desks. In his opening remarks at the Summit, the Prime Minister said that the 21st century is a time that has the potential to give a new direction to the entire world.

Years old challenges demand new solutions

“It's a time when years old challenges demand new solutions from us. Therefore, we must move forward by fulfilling all our responsibilities with a Human Centric approach,” he said.

Read Also
G20 Summit 2023: Konark Wheel Replica Serves As Backdrop Of PM Modi’s Welcome Handshake With World...
article-image

