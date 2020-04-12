Watch: Philanthropist distributes liquor to daily wage workers in Hyderabad amid lockdown

Incidentally, Telangana like most other states have decided not to sell liquor till April 30 at least.

There was a mini-scandal earlier when it was found that some members of the Excise department were diverting liquor stock from government wine shops to take money, said a report in The New Indian Express.

A circle inspector, a sub-inspector and some other staffers were suspended. All wine shops, bars and restaurants are closed in the state since March 22.

In West Bengal, the excise department considered home delivery of liquor before nixing the order. In Kerala, the state’s high court overturned a Kerala state order to allow alcohol for addicts with a doctor’s prescription.

Meanwhile, the Maha government also ruled out selling liquor online or delivering. A statement said all such news on social media about home delivery of liquor were fake and ploys to dupe people of their money. It also said 2,281 cases have been registered during the lockdown between March 24 and April 10 for illegal production, transportation and sale of liquor, and 892 people have been arrested.

"The department has seized liquor and 107 vehicles worth Rs 5.5 crore during this period," it said. It asked people to provide tip offs on illicit liquor trade on toll free contact number 18008333333 and WhatsApp number 8422001133.

Earlier, in Navi Mumbai, a restaurant manager and several were arrested for selling alcohol at exorbitant rates. others