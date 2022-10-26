e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWATCH: Passengers of local train get sprayed by dysfunctional water tap; netizens have a ball, see reactions

WATCH: Passengers of local train get sprayed by dysfunctional water tap; netizens have a ball, see reactions

In the video, a dysfunctional tap on the platform can be seen spraying water onto passengers of a passing train.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 11:19 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Passengers of local train get sprayed by dysfunctional water tap; netizens have a ball, see reactions | Representative pic
Follow us on

A video showing the unusual washing service offered by the Indian Railways has grabbed the attention of the netizens.

In the video, a dysfunctional tap on the platform can be seen spraying water onto passengers of a passing train.

Watch the video here:

Netizens are having a blast after seeing the video.

Check out some of the hilarious reactions the video has received:

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

UK says will only conclude free trade deal with India if satisfied; New Delhi looks unconcerned,...

UK says will only conclude free trade deal with India if satisfied; New Delhi looks unconcerned,...

Broadcasting watchdog slaps Rs 50,000 fine on News18 over communally charged coverage of Karnataka...

Broadcasting watchdog slaps Rs 50,000 fine on News18 over communally charged coverage of Karnataka...

WATCH: Passengers of local train get sprayed by dysfunctional water tap; netizens have a ball, see...

WATCH: Passengers of local train get sprayed by dysfunctional water tap; netizens have a ball, see...

Bhopal: Citizen complains burning sensation in eyes, breathing people due to excessive chlorine leak...

Bhopal: Citizen complains burning sensation in eyes, breathing people due to excessive chlorine leak...

West Bengal: Trinamool women's wing to start new programme ahead of panchayat polls

West Bengal: Trinamool women's wing to start new programme ahead of panchayat polls