 WATCH: Parking Lot Collapses In Punjab's Mohali After Pavement Caves In, Vehicles Damaged
WATCH: Parking Lot Collapses In Punjab's Mohali After Pavement Caves In, Vehicles Damaged

Mohali DCP Harsimran Singh said that a case has been registered and that action will be taken against those found responsible.

Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2023, 08:37 AM IST
article-image
Pavement caved in Mohali, Punjab | ANI

In a dramatic video that has surfaced from Mohali in Punjab, several vehicles (majority of them two-wheelers) were damaged and buried under debris after a parking lot collapsed. The video is said to be of Wednesday. The CCTV footage captured the dramatic moment showing the pavement caving in, with the motorcycles getting buried in the debris.

Dramatic CCTV footage

Vehicles damaged

No casualty or injury was reported in the incident. However, several vehicles were totally damaged in the incident, said officials.

"9-10 bikes and one or two cars were damaged in the incident. No injurie have been reported," Mohali DSP Harsimran Singh told news agency ANI.

Work was underway on adjacent plot

The exact location where the incident took place was IT City Industrial Area. It is in sector 83, Mohali. The incident occured around 12:45 pm and reports said that a few employees were working in the plot near the spot. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Reports said that digging work was carried out for constructing a basement. However, it looks like the limit for digging work was violated, which might have led to the collapse, said a few officials.

Case registered

Case registered

