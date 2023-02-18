Watch: Opposition unity on the cards? Nitish says Congress should not 'delay uniting opposition', Salman Khurshid agrees

Opposition leaders together at CPI(ML) Liberation Convention | CPI(ML) Liberation

Salman Khurshid, the former Union minister and Congress leader, has expressed that the opposition needs to unite promptly, following calls from Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav for the Congress to lead the opposition in challenging the BJP.

"What you want is what the Congress also wants. Sometimes a problem occurs in love too. Who will say I love you first? Agree that opposition unity should happen soon," Khurshid said.

𝗡𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘀𝗵 𝗞𝘂𝗺𝗮𝗿'𝘀 𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗮𝗹 𝘁𝗼 𝗞𝗵𝘂𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗱: 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗴𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝘀𝗵𝗼𝘂𝗹𝗱𝗻'𝘁 𝗱𝗲𝗹𝗮𝘆 𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗼𝗽𝗽𝗼𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻

During a convention hosted by the CPI(ML) Liberation in Patna, the Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, called upon the Congress to step up and lead the opposition in confronting the BJP. "The Congress should not delay uniting the opposition. We are waiting. We went to Delhi and met Sonia and Rahul Gandhi," Nitish Kumar said.

"This is an appeal to the Congress leadership through you," the Bihar CM told Khurshid.

𝗕𝗝𝗣 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝗰𝗿𝗼𝘀𝘀 𝟭𝟬𝟬 𝘀𝗲𝗮𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗳 𝗼𝗽𝗽𝗼𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱: 𝗡𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘀𝗵

In addition, Nitish Kumar asserted that if the opposition joins forces, the BJP will secure less than 100 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, highlighting that the opposition is presently cooperating in Bihar.

"In 2024, all opposition parties will have to fight unitedly, only then BJP will be wiped out," he said.

Although CPI(ML) Liberation is part of the multi-party Mahagathbandhan, they support the Nitish Kumar government in the state from the outside. The convention also saw Nitish Kumar's deputy Tejashwi Yadav and Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren in attendance.

𝗧𝗲𝗷𝗮𝘀𝗵𝘄𝗶 𝗮𝘀𝗸𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗴𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗹𝗲𝘁 𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗽𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗯𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗱𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘀𝗲𝗮𝘁

"Congress should allow regional parties to come in the driving seat. Where there is a direct contest with the BJP, the Congress should fight there. Congress should not delay now," Tejashwi Yadav said during his speech.

The CPI(ML) Liberation party Congress, which started on Thursday in Patna and lasted three days, will come to a close today.

