WATCH: Opposition MPs take out 'Tiranga March' on last day of Budget session in Delhi |

The Opposition MPs took out a ‘Tiranga March’ from Parliament to Vijay Chowk on the last day of the Budget session of Parliament in Delhi on Thursday.

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.