Watch: On the Shimla-Kalka Highway, sizable portion of flyover falls off

Mumbai: On Thursday, a significant portion of a flyover in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, crumbled as landslides spread around the state as a result of heavy rain and cloudbursts.

According to local reports, no casualties have yet been reported, despite the fact that videos show two vehicles were struck when the flyover collapsed.

On Kalka-Shimla National Highway-5, the flyover that connects the four-lane tunnel frequently sees high traffic. For the time being, the tunnel is not open to traffic.

"There's been massive rain in Himachal since last night. All deputy commissioners have been put on alert to report about the damages. There have been infrastructure losses in Kullu and Mandi areas," said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

Earlier, a cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Thursday washed away ten shops and three vehicles, the state disaster management department said.

No casualties have been reported in the cloudburst at Deuthi gram panchayat in Anni tehsil at around 7.30 am, the department said.

An old bus stand and panchayat building at Deuthi are also facing the risk of being washed away.

Revenue department officials have reached the spot to assess the situation, the department said.

Meanwhile in Mandi district, the national highway has been blocked after a landslide on Thursday morning, the department said.

The Mandi District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) said the incident occurred at 7 Mile near Pandoh due to which national highway-21 has been completely blocked for traffic.

The traffic has been diverted through Kataula.