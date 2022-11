WATCH |Odisha: Massive fire broke out at a scrap godown near Dhaneswar in Jajapur district. |

Odisha: A scrap godown near Dhaneshwar in the Jajapur district of Odisha blazed with massive fire which broke on Wednesday.

According to a report in ANI, five teams of firefighters have rushed to the spot and have began dousing off the fire. Further details are awaited.

#WATCH | Odisha: A massive fire broke out at a scrap godown near Dhaneswar in Jajapur district. Five teams of firefighters are carrying out the fire extinguishing operation. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/vRbojXHtFG — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2022