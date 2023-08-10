WATCH: No Confidence Motion Defeated In Lok Sabha Through Voice Vote

The no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was defeated in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The NDA defeated the no-confidence motion comfortably with a voice vote in the Lok Sabha.

The opposition moved a no-confidence motion against the Modi government on July 26 which was taken up by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, who had moved the motion, was absent along with other opposition MPs during the voting process.

The three days of the motion witnessed a fierce battle between the ruling and the Opposition coalitions over the Manipur violence and other raging issues.

Modi govt defeats No Confidence Motion again

This is the second time Prime Minister Narendra Modi faced a no-confidence motion.

The first such motion against the Modi government was introduced in 2018 over granting a special category status to Andhra Pradesh which was later defeated.

The NDA has a commendable majority with a number of 331 MPs out of which the BJP has 303 MPs while the combined strength of the Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A is 144. The numbers of unaligned parties MPs are 70 in the Lower House.

