e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWATCH: Newly constructed bridge collapses in Gujarat's Anand even before its inauguration; no casualties reported

WATCH: Newly constructed bridge collapses in Gujarat's Anand even before its inauguration; no casualties reported

The video of the incident has gone viral in which it can be seen that the wall of the bridge crumbled in seconds as the bystanders watched.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 05:45 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Screen grab

The wall of a newly constructed bridge collapsed at Borsad Chowk in Anand, Gujarat. The incident took place Wednesday. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

As per reports, the wall collapsed due to a rupture in the drinking water pipeline at the base of the flyover.

The new bridge was being constructed on Dandi Yatra Marg at Borsad Chowk in Anand, the main town of the district and the construction work of the bridge was near completion, however, it collapsed Wednesday.

The video of the incident has gone viral in which it can be seen that the wall of the bridge crumbled in seconds as the bystanders watched.

Meanwhile, taking a dig at prime minister Narendra Modi who hails from Gujarat, Congress National Media Panelist Surendra Rajput said that 'it is not an act of god, it is an act of fraud.'

"The bridge of Modi's Gujarat Model collapsed even before its inauguration," Rajput tweeted.

Read Also
Gurugram: Quack dumps body of Maruti Suzuki intern after he dies following wrong jab; arrested
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Newly constructed bridge collapses in Gujarat's Anand even before its inauguration; no...

WATCH: Newly constructed bridge collapses in Gujarat's Anand even before its inauguration; no...

Watch: During puja, Amit Shah sternly tells Jay Shah 'to focus'; netizens say 'dads will be dads'

Watch: During puja, Amit Shah sternly tells Jay Shah 'to focus'; netizens say 'dads will be dads'

Gurugram: Quack dumps body of Maruti Suzuki intern after he dies following wrong jab; arrested

Gurugram: Quack dumps body of Maruti Suzuki intern after he dies following wrong jab; arrested

Bihar IAS officer 'condom' remarks: CM Nitish Kumar upset over controversy; hints at possible action

Bihar IAS officer 'condom' remarks: CM Nitish Kumar upset over controversy; hints at possible action

Digvijaya will divide India just like MP if given Cong presidentship, says min Vijay Shah

Digvijaya will divide India just like MP if given Cong presidentship, says min Vijay Shah