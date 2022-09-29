WATCH: Newly constructed bridge collapses in Gujarat's Anand even before its inauguration; no casualties reported

Photo: Screen grab

The wall of a newly constructed bridge collapsed at Borsad Chowk in Anand, Gujarat. The incident took place Wednesday. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

As per reports, the wall collapsed due to a rupture in the drinking water pipeline at the base of the flyover.

The new bridge was being constructed on Dandi Yatra Marg at Borsad Chowk in Anand, the main town of the district and the construction work of the bridge was near completion, however, it collapsed Wednesday.

The video of the incident has gone viral in which it can be seen that the wall of the bridge crumbled in seconds as the bystanders watched.

Meanwhile, taking a dig at prime minister Narendra Modi who hails from Gujarat, Congress National Media Panelist Surendra Rajput said that 'it is not an act of god, it is an act of fraud.'

"The bridge of Modi's Gujarat Model collapsed even before its inauguration," Rajput tweeted.

