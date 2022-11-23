WATCH: New video shows Satyendar Jain eating proper food in Tihar Jail; has gained 8 kg weight claim reports

WATCH: New video shows Satyendar Jain eating proper food in Tihar Jail; after 'no food' claim in court |

A new video, released on Wednesday, November 23, of Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, has come to light and is going viral on social media. In the viral video, Jain can be seen eating food.

Quite a few social media users have pointed out that Jain can be clearly seen eating food ordered from restaurants. This video comes to light a day after Jain filed a plea in court stating that he is starving in jail and is not getting religious food of his choice in prison.

"Latest CCTV footage sourced from Tihar jail sources show Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain getting proper food in the jail. Tihar Jail sources said that Satyendar Jain has gained 8 kg of weight while being in jail, contrary to his lawyer's claims of him having lost 28 kg." tweeted the news agency ANI.

Jain moved court with no proper food plea

On Monday, Jain moved a plea before a Delhi court, seeking a direction to Tihar officials to provide him food items as per his religious beliefs, his lawyer said. He also mentioned that he is not getting proper food, medical check-up, and have lost 28 kg weight.

The application, which is likely to come up for hearing before special judge Vikas Dhull on Tuesday, also sought a direction to the prison officials to immediately conduct the minister's medical check-up. It alleged that Jain was not being provided basic food and medical facilities inside the prison, advocate Mohd Irshad said.

The application alleged that from the day of Jain's arrest on May 31, he has not been able to visit a Jain temple, and "being a strict Jain religious observer, he has been on a religious fast and not having cooked food, pulses, grains and milk products". It claimed that he was "a strict adherent of Jainism".