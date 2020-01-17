Watch: Naagin music dub of Sambit Patra's rant

BJP's spokesperson Sambit Patra, well known for his controversial comments, has done it again.

During a live debate on national television with Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Gupta, he claimed that the latter had a snake hidden under his shawl.

He was so sure about it that he asked the cameraman to "Cameraman remove the shawl, there’s a snake under his shawl".

The internet is in splits over the video clip of Patra asking Gupta to reveal his true identity which is ‘Aastin ka saap’.

Creative netizens have now edited the video to make Patra's accusation a reality. The new version now features a swaying snake emerging from the depths of Gupta's shawl even as Patra puts forth his accusation, and ‘Naagin’ music plays in the background.

Take a look: