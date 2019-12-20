Watch: 'My name is Tanveer Ahmed & I am the Inspector of police', Bangalore PO says while sending away protestors

Amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens across the nation, there have been several clashes between the protestors and the police. The protests are demanding from the Modi-Shah led central government to roll back the CAA as it goes against Article 14 of the constitution.
Amid Anti-CAA protests in Bangalore, a video of a police officer telling his name and asking a woman protestor to go home and stop instigating the youth has been surfaced. The protests that have been majorly opposing the exclusion of Muslims immigrants the Act.
The police officer who says his name is ‘Tanveer Ahmed’ seems to be proving the point that he is a Muslima and a police officer as well. The police officer can be heard requesting the woman protestor to leave from the area and go home.
He further says, “You are instigating the youth and they will have to hear the music.” The PO was referring to the huge number of protesters that had gathered to protest even though the government had imposed Section 144 in the city.
Protests have intensified in several parts of the country after the Parliament gave the nod to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which became an Act after getting assent from President Ram Nath Kovind.The Act grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.
