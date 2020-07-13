Watch: Medical assistant bot equipped with sanitizers, thermal screening carries essential to coronavirus patients in Solapur hospital

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, on Monday, shared a video on Twitter which shows a Medical Assistant Bot that is equipped with thermal screening, automatic sanitiser dispenser and video communication channel. The video shows how the bot is a handy device that helps in carrying essentials to patients.
"Take a look at the innovative Railways Medical Assistant Bot 2.0. Equipped with thermal screening, automatic sanitiser dispenser & video communication channel, the handy device helps in carrying essentials to patients" Goyal tweeted.
The Medical Assistant Bot is developed by a team in Solapur and is currently being used at Kotnis Smarak Hospital.
Bot 2.0 has a moving face with motion eyes and an automatic hand sanitizer dispenser. It is also equipped with thermal screening, pulse oximeter and a video communication channel which helps doctors to talk with the patients while maintaining social distancing measures. It also comes with a tray to carry essential items to the patients.
Meanwhile in India, which has the most confirmed virus cases after the United States and Brazil, on Monday reported a record daily surge of 28,701 new cases reported in the past 24 hours. Authorities in several cities are reinstating strict lockdowns after attempting to loosen things up to revive an ailing economy.
