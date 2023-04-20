 Watch: Massive fire breaks out at firecracker factory in Gujarat’s Aravalli; operation underway to douse fire
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWatch: Massive fire breaks out at firecracker factory in Gujarat’s Aravalli; operation underway to douse fire

Watch: Massive fire breaks out at firecracker factory in Gujarat’s Aravalli; operation underway to douse fire

Two fire tenders are present at the spot. Further details awaited.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 20, 2023, 04:39 PM IST
article-image
ANI

A massive fire breaks out at a firecracker company in Aravallithe district of Gujarat. Two fire tenders are present at the spot.

A video posted on the Twitter handle of news agency ANI shows a thick plume of smoke billowing in the air as fire engulfs adjacent areas.

(This is developing news. Further details awaited.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Still time to apologise': Anurag Thakur tells Rahul Gandhi after court rejects plea for stay on...

'Still time to apologise': Anurag Thakur tells Rahul Gandhi after court rejects plea for stay on...

Watch: 70-yr-old woman walks barefoot in scorching sun to collect pension from bank in Odisha's...

Watch: 70-yr-old woman walks barefoot in scorching sun to collect pension from bank in Odisha's...

Watch: Massive fire breaks out at firecracker factory in Gujarat’s Aravalli; operation underway to...

Watch: Massive fire breaks out at firecracker factory in Gujarat’s Aravalli; operation underway to...

By decriminalising homosexuality, one can contemplate same-sex people would be in stable marriage:...

By decriminalising homosexuality, one can contemplate same-sex people would be in stable marriage:...

Four soldiers killed after Indian Army vehicle catches fire in Poonch, visuals surface

Four soldiers killed after Indian Army vehicle catches fire in Poonch, visuals surface