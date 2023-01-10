WATCH: Man who beheaded wife, took selfie with head, refuses to leave home until reporter interviews him

WATCH: Egyptian man who beheaded wife, took selfie with head, refuses to leave home until reporter interviews him | Video screengrab

A video of an Egyptian man, who beheaded his wife and sent a selfie he took with her severed head to her parents has gone viral on social media.

In the Facebook live video, the man who has been identified as Hamada-al-Ajouz refuses to turn himself in before speaking to a journalist to explain his side of the story. It appears from the video that the man's wife had kept him away from his children (three little girls). As per Alarabiya report, the victim was identified as Zeinab Ibrahim and was reportedly 26-years-old. The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday in the town of Tirah in the Dakhlia governorate.

The man is heard saying, "I will not leave until a television channel sends a reporter so that I explain my situation and what happened with me and how I ended up in this situation. All of this is for the sake of three girls whom I only want to be with regardless of how beautiful or ugly life is..I wish to live with them. No one had mercy on me. Many people did not had mercy on me. I will not leave my apartment before television channels come and record an interview so that people know who I truly am and what drove me to do this."

In another part of the video shot on TikTok, wherein three little terrified girls are seen behind the man, two of whom are up and facing the camera while the third is sleeping in the bed, Ajouz goes on to say, "Allah is the best helper against anyone who participated in keeping my children away from me. Allah is the best helper against the unjust man who going to come and kill me tonight. Allah is the best helper against unjust man who wanted to come tonight and help her kill me and deprive me of my children. I want justice for my children."

Ajouz did drugs

As per the victim’s father his daughter married Ajouz nine years ago but took divorce from him and recently got remarried to him for the sake of the kids. Ajouz had returned from Saudi Arabia recently and begged his ex-wife to marry him which she accepted. They started living together earlier this month. The victim's father has also stated that Ajouz did drugs and he has no clue why he killed his daughter.