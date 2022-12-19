e-Paper Get App
Bengaluru Crime: Rowdy threatens shopkeepers with machete for 'hafta' in Banasawadi, video goes viral

The incident occurred yesterday, Dec 18 under the Banasawadi Police Station jurisdiction.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 19, 2022, 06:14 PM IST
article-image
Man threatens shopkeepers with machete | Twitter
Bengaluru: A video of a man threatening shopkeepers with a machete in Bengaluru has gone viral on social media. The accused has been arrested by the police, after the video went viral.

In the video, it is seen that the accused hits a shopkeeper with a machete and threatens another with a machete.

Dr Bheemashankar S. Guled, Deputy Commissioner of Police, East division, Bengaluru City took to twitter to inform that the accused has been arrested. He tweeted, " This incident happened yesterday evening and in a swift action the accused in this video was arrested last night itself by Banasawadi Police Station."

