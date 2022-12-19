Bengaluru Crime: Rowdy threatens shopkeepers with machete for 'hafta' in Banasawadi, video goes viral

Man threatens shopkeepers with machete | Twitter

Bengaluru: A video of a man threatening shopkeepers with a machete in Bengaluru has gone viral on social media. The accused has been arrested by the police, after the video went viral.

The incident occurred yesterday, Dec 18 under the Banasawadi Police Station jurisdiction.

In the video, it is seen that the accused hits a shopkeeper with a machete and threatens another with a machete.

Dr Bheemashankar S. Guled, Deputy Commissioner of Police, East division, Bengaluru City took to twitter to inform that the accused has been arrested. He tweeted, " This incident happened yesterday evening and in a swift action the accused in this video was arrested last night itself by Banasawadi Police Station."

