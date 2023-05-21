WATCH: Man thrashes delivery boy in Noida society with stick over OTP dispute; arrested after video goes viral

UP: A shocking incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Noida when a delivery boy was brutally assaulted by a resident of a society. The incident, captured on an undated video, has caused outrage and led to swift action from the authorities. The assault reportedly started from a dispute over a one-time password. The incident occurred in Sector 99, falling under the jurisdiction of the Sector 99 police station.

Violent assault caught on camera

The recorded visuals of the incident present a disturbing account of the assault. In the video clip lasting 24 seconds, the enraged man can be seen violently thrashing the delivery boy in the middle of the road within a residential society in Sector 99, as per local reports. Amid, the continuous assault, the delivery boy seems to protect himself by moving away.

Police nabbed the accused as soon as the video went viral

Following the circulation of the video on social media, the police registered a First Information Report (FIR) and initiated an investigation into the matter. Promptly responding to the incident, the Noida police confirmed that the accused had been arrested.

Another incident of assault in Noida society

A video surfaced on the internet from Noida, Uttar Pradesh a day ago showing a security guard being severely beaten by two men. The incident reportedly occurred in Sector 70 Ashiana Homes in the early hours of Friday.

In the video, a guard can be seen sleeping in a room that appears to be his cabin or quarters. Two men enter the room and launch a brutal attack on the sleeping guard, using kicks, punches, and slaps. The guard tries to defend himself from the assault.

According to local news channels, the incident occurred after a parking dispute between the watchman and a woman living in the same society. It is alleged that he had a confrontation with the woman before being assaulted in his cabin.

The Noida police have taken note of the viral video and assured that necessary legal action will be taken against those involved in the violence. They are attempting to contact the victim after the video of the incident went viral.

