Watch: Man shoots Punjab couple dead in Philippines’ capital Manila

In a shocking incident, a couple from Punjab’s Jalandhar were shot dead in Manila in the Philippines on March 25, his family members told the media on Tuesday.

While the man was identified as Sukhwinder Singh aka Bhinda (41), a resident of Mahismpur village in Goraya in Jalandhar, his wife was identified as Kirandeep Kaur.

Bhinda used to run a business along with his brother Lakhbir

As per reports, Bhinda was settled in Manila for the past 20 years and ran a business along with his brother Lakhbir Singh.

Lakhbir told the media that Bhinda and Kaur got married three years back and Kaur had returned to Manila five months back.

In a CCTV footage posted on Twitter by one Prateek Singh Mahal, an unidentified assailant is seen entering the couple’s house on March 25. After a while, he is seen firing thrice at Bhinda at close range. The video also shows Kaur rushing towards him and the assailant firing shots at her as well.

As per reports, Bhinda’s family urged the Indian government to take the matter up with Philippines and also appealed to the Punjab government to make youth aware of such incidents before they decide to settle down in the Philippines.

It is important to note that this is not the first time that Punjabi people who are involved in the business of financial transactions were killed in Manila.

Earlier in August 2022, Mandeep Singh Dhaliwal (33) alias Pardhan from Punjab’s Moga district was shot dead in Navotas city in Metro Manila, Philippines.