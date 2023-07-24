Watch: Man Crushes Rat To Death Under His Bike In Noida; Held

Twitter

Noida police have arrested a man who mercilessly crushed a rat to death under his bike.

In the video of the incident, now going viral on social media, the man, identified as Zainul, can be seen crushing the rat repeatedly under his bike near Khan Biryani sellers' shop in Mamura village.

As per news reports, soon after the video went viral, some people objected to it and also raided the biryani shop and assaulted one of the employees working there.

Police have informed that after scrutinizing the video they registered a case and found out that a man named Zainul from Khan Biryani had carried out the incident. Soon after the incident Zainul had fled, however, police managed to nab him from Mamura village.

