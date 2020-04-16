Watch: Man carries 65-year-old ailing father on foot in Kerala after police stops autorickshaw citing lockdown guidelines

Kollam (Kerala): The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has registered a suo moto case in connection with an incident where a man was allegedly forced to carry his 65-year-old ailing father on foot after the police stopped the autorickshaw in which they were travelling in, citing lockdown guidelines.

The 65-year-old ailing man, a native of Kulathupuzha was admitted to the Punalur Taluk Hospital and was discharged on Wednesday. He was being taken back to his home in an autorickshaw by his son who alleged the police prevented them despite showing hospital documents citing discharge.