Watch: Man buried alive in Uttar Pradesh, rescued by police | Twitter

Amidst the time we are evolving to a better future, some still fall prey to superstitions. A 23-year-old man was allegedly buried alive by his uncle and his three aides at Tajpur village, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

During the festive season of Navratri were people worship goddess Durga and her nine forms with immense love and devotion, some fraudsters try misusing the opportunity for own benefits.

In the case reported above, pseudo babas were put under the police scanner over malpractices in the name of Navratri blessings.

The police told PTI that the victim, identified as Shubham Goswami, a devout man, was recused by them on Sunday night.

According to the report, the act was done in an attempt to attract people to the place during Navratras and earn money through donations. They have arrested his uncle Munna Lal Pandey and three others, identified as Prabhashankar Shukla and Satish Chandra and Shivkesh Dixit.

Goswami alleged while speaking to the media outlet that his uncle had told him that he will be given a "bhoo samadhi", which will attract people, who will be offering money, flowers and prasad.

A case has been registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC.