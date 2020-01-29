Watch: Man brandishes gun at Shaheen Bagh protesters, threatens to call-off protests

On Tuesday, a man who had gone to Shaheen Bagh to talk to protesters brandished and threatened the agitators to end the protest.
A video clip of the alleged incident which is doing the rounds on social media shows a gun-wielding man being overpowered by the protesters. The man was identified as Mohammad Luqmaan (50), a resident of Shaheen Bagh and was carrying a licensed pistol. He is a building contractor and had gone to the protest site with a group of people to talk to the demonstrators regarding the reopening of the road blocked by them.
The cops have seized the pistol which was brandished by the man. However, the weapon was brandished by another person, police told ANI.
Shaheen Bagh Official, a Twitter handle which posts updates from the protest site, wrote at 6 pm, "An official and urgent appeal from Shaheen Bagh: armed anti-social elements have entered the protest area. We fear that more right-wing groups could enter and launch an attack. We appeal to all to join the protest, strengthen our numbers and prevent any violence."
At 6.21 pm, it tweeted an update. "Infiltrators have been caught and neutralised, and the situation is back to normal. However, we are on alert for more such incidents today and in the coming days as we reach elections in Delhi. Please reach Shaheen Bagh and sites across Delhi in large numbers".
Protests have been going on at Shaheen Bagh since December 15 last year against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The protest against the CAA at Shaheen Bagh, primarily led by women, has been witnessing supporters flocking in thousands every day. However, it has also been criticised for blocking the road and causing inconvenience to motorists and schoolchildren.
