Watch: Man brandishes gun at Shaheen Bagh protesters, threatens to call-off protests

On Tuesday, a man who had gone to Shaheen Bagh to talk to protesters brandished and threatened the agitators to end the protest.

A video clip of the alleged incident which is doing the rounds on social media shows a gun-wielding man being overpowered by the protesters. The man was identified as Mohammad Luqmaan (50), a resident of Shaheen Bagh and was carrying a licensed pistol. He is a building contractor and had gone to the protest site with a group of people to talk to the demonstrators regarding the reopening of the road blocked by them.