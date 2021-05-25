Watch: Major fire breaks out at HPCL plant in Vishakhapatnam

According to sources, the fire erupted in the crude distillation unit in the HPCL old terminal.

An emergency siren was immediately sounded following which the employees and workers rushed out of the unit.

"There was a deafening sound like a blast and there was a ball of fire. The siren was sounded and we all came running out to safety," some workers said, coming out of the plant.

Fire tenders at the plant and also from outside were rushed into put out the blaze and the operation was continuing.

HPCL replying to The Free Press Journal said that thal all people are safe and the fire has been doused. "It is to confirm that there is no casualty. All people are accounted and are safe. Fire is extinguished completely. Except the particular unit where fire occurred, all other process units of Visakh Refinery are operating normally," it said on Twitter.