Watch: Madurai couple get married on board SpiceJet chartered flight amid lockdown; DGCA orders probe, crew taken off duty

India's aviation watchdog, Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday initiated an investigation over reports of mid-air marriage ceremony and has ordered taking the crew off duty.

The DGCA also has asked for registering a complaint against all passengers who were part of the onboard marriage celebration and violated COVID-19 appropriate behaviour."Crew members are off rostered. Airline directed to lodge a complaint against those not following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour with relevant authorities," a DGCA official told ANI.