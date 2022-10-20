WATCH: Locals take out candle march in Noida after an infant was mauled to death by stray dog

Noida: Residents of a housing society in Noida's sector 100 took out a candle protest march on Wednesday night after a one-year-old child was mauled to death by a stray dog at an apartment building in Noida.

The angry residents protested against the authority, for failing to provide shelters for stray dogs.

A one-year-old child died after he was mauled to death by a stray dog in the Noida area on Monday, sparking massive protests.

The child was immidiately rushed to a hospital where he was undergoing treatment but he succumbed to his injuries late at night, said Gautam Budh Nagar Police.

"Yesterday, the work of road construction was going on in Lotus Blue Society under Police Station Sector-39 area, when a stray dog bit and injured a child who was admitted to Reality Hospital Sector-110 where the child was undergoing treatment. The said child died during treatment at night. Regarding which the police station has received the memo from the hospital," said police.

The police further said necessary action is being taken.

However, following the child's death, the residents of the housing society in Noida's Sector 100, protested and blocked roads on Tuesday also.

Noida Authority official, OSD, Indu Prakash said that the civic body would construct four shelter homes for stray dogs.

"We are going to construct 4 shelter homes for stray dogs. The work is in progress. We started sterilizing stray dogs in 2017 and 40,000 dogs have been sterilized so far. We will build shelter homes for dogs in the same way as we have been doing for cows," said Prakash.

However, the residents of the housing society were not satisfied with the Authority and continued their protest.

Speaking to ANI, a resident said, "We are not satisfied with the authority. The stray dogs are going in shelter homes but when they come back there is no change in them. We have raised this issue since 2018 but nothing is happening." "The authority has decided to catch all dogs and send them to shelter homes. If they fulfill their decision, then we are satisfied or we will protest again. There are 11 dogs in society and it is impossible for us to step out. If our issues are resolved, then it is well and good otherwise will we protest again. They are saying that they will give separate shelter to them because we don't want them here," she added.

"They are saying that they are taking out the dogs and will sterilize them. After one month we will release them back, but we have not agreed to this decision of the authority. They are saying they will work under the guidelines but we cannot leave our children to die This is private property, not public land," said a resident of the same society.