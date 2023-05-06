 Watch: Lights go off during President Murmu’s convocation speech at Odisha university
Watch: Lights go off during President Murmu’s convocation speech at Odisha university

The incident took place barely a few minutes into's Murmu's speech, but she continued as the mike system at the venue was unaffected.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 06, 2023, 06:35 PM IST
Lights went off during President Droupadi Murmu’s address at the 12th convocation of the Maharaja Shri Ramchandra Bhanjadeo University on Saturday, plunging the venue into darkness.

The snag at the high security programme lasted from 11.56 AM to 12.05 PM.

Speech went on as mike system remained unaffected

It took place barely a few minutes into's Murmu's speech, but she continued as the mike system at the venue was unaffected.

The air conditioning system too worked normally.

Murmu was heard saying that power is “playing hide and seek” and the large audience sat patiently to hear her though nothing was visible.

Murmu, who hails from Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha, is considered the daughter of the soil.

Tata Power, North Odisha Power Distribution Limited’s CEO Bhaskar Sarkar said that there was no distribution disruption in the hall and the glitch was perhaps due to some defects in the electrical wiring.

University vice-chancellor apologised

University vice-chancellor Santosh Kumar Tripathy regretted the incident and apologised for the power glitch during President Murmu’s speech.

“I am extremely sorry and blame myself for the unfortunate incident. We are ashamed for the power failure. We will certainly probe into the incident and action will be taken against persons responsible for the incident,” the VC told reporters.

He said the state-owned Industrial Development Corporation Limited had supplied the generator for the event. "We will ask them the reason for the power snag.

(With inputs from PTI)

