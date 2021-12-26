Watch: Light rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR

Rain has lashed parts of the national capital on Sunday evening.

Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, NCR (Gurugram, Manesar), Kurukshetra, Karnal, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana, Rewari, Narnaul, Bawal, Nuh (Haryana) Gangoh, Baraut (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairthal (Rajasthan) during the next 2 hours, said Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

It also said that light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, North Delhi, North-West Delhi ( Kanjhawala), Meham, Rohtak (Haryana) and Kotputli (Rajasthan).

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 09:37 PM IST