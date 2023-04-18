Watch: 'Leaders who don't have aukat of carrying my slippers...', Varun Gandhi's comments on state of affairs

Admin

During a Jan Samvad programme in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, BJP MP Varun Gandhi brought up the topic of corruption and voiced his disapproval of state leaders. He stated that certain leaders, who are not even capable of carrying his slippers, are moving around in a motorcade of five vehicles.

Don't have big home despite doing politics for 35 years: Varun

“We have been doing politics in Pilibhit for the last 35 years. My mother [Maneka Gandhi] is one of the top MPs. I am a three-time MP. Have I ever cut a colony? Do we have a big home?" the Pilibhit MP said.

"Those who weren't capable of carrying my slippers are now traveling in a 5-vehicle convoy. All these ministers used to beg in front of us to promote them. Requested us to make them ministers. They did not have the audacity to talk in front of us," he went on to add.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Politicians robbing your pockets: Gandhi

Varun Gandhi, who has been vocal in his dissent towards the government's stance on various recent issues, additionally conveyed his dissatisfaction with the present political scenario in the nation. He articulated that the public is being robbed by those who were elected to power.

He highlighted the fact that while certain individuals have received three-story residences, the remaining underprivileged are still awaiting their turn due to the corrupt practices of government officials.

"All this is nothing less than slavery. When elections come, they cast their votes by getting swayed by the feelings of caste and religion. They [politicians] are robbing your pockets," Varun Gandhi said.