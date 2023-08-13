WATCH: Landslide Causes Damage To Vehicles & Trees In Shimla’s Dudhli, Road-Clearing Operations Underway

Landslide Causes Damage To Vehicles & Trees In Shimla’s Dudhli | Twitter | ANI

Shimla, August 13: A landslide in the Dudhli area of Shimla has caused damage to vehicles and uprooted trees, officials said on Sunday. Road-clearing operations are currently underway to restore access to the affected area, they added.

Travellers stuck

While talking to ANI, a traveller stuck on the road said, “We wanted to go to Shimla but could not do so as trees are falling.” In another incident, a tree fell on a bus in Shimla, injuring the conductor.

Tree falls on bus

“The Gudiya bus No. HP 69A-3088, which had arrived at ISBT Shimla from Mandi, was being taken to Tutikandi by the driver after the passengers had alighted. When the driver stopped the bus to check the tyres, a tree fell on the bus at that very moment, causing damage to the bus and injuring the conductor,” an official said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Avoid travel plan

The conductor was taken to the hospital for treatment, they added. Meanwhile, the HP Traffic Police have advised and appealed to the public to avoid non-essential travel in the prevailing weather conditions. “Please avoid non-essential travel in prevailing weather conditions,” HP Traffic Police said in a tweet.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)