e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWatch l Won't shut shop, do whatever you want: Lone Pune woman dares protesters enforcing a Bandh

Watch l Won't shut shop, do whatever you want: Lone Pune woman dares protesters enforcing a Bandh

A video of a lone woman keeping her shop open despite the shutdown has gone viral on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 06:35 PM IST
article-image
Screengrab from the viral video | Web
Follow us on

Days after Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari sparked a massive controversy due to his statement on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, various organisations and parties in Pune had called for a complete Bandh (shutdown) on Wednesday. Traders in Pune as well as rickshaw pullers, porter organisations, educational institutions, voluntary organisations etc. gave a spontaneous response to the bandh.

Meanwhile, a video of a lone woman keeping her shop open despite the shutdown has gone viral on social media. In this video, some of the youngsters are seen approaching the woman and asking her to shut the shop. The woman is seen teaching a lesson to these protesters in the video, which has now gone viral.

Amid the pictures and videos of shutdown emerging on social media, this video has garnered attention, and praises as well from some quarters. In this video the woman is seen strongly opposing the shutdown. As her shop on Ferguson road in Pune was open despite the shutdown, some activists questioned the woman about keeping the shop. However, users on social media were impressed by the answer given by the woman to these activists. Many, after the video surfaced, applauded the woman for showing exemplary courage, while criticising the protesters for enforcing a shutdown.

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh: Six people dead, 21 injured as bus falls into ditch on Lucknow-Agra expressway

Uttar Pradesh: Six people dead, 21 injured as bus falls into ditch on Lucknow-Agra expressway

Civil aviation minister Scindia says situation at airports to get better within 10 days

Civil aviation minister Scindia says situation at airports to get better within 10 days

Watch l Won't shut shop, do whatever you want: Lone Pune woman dares protesters enforcing a Bandh

Watch l Won't shut shop, do whatever you want: Lone Pune woman dares protesters enforcing a Bandh

Mamata leaves Meghalaya after sounding TMC's poll bugle

Mamata leaves Meghalaya after sounding TMC's poll bugle

IRCTC's revenue 'reduced drastically' in due to Covid-related restrictions; over 5k food-related...

IRCTC's revenue 'reduced drastically' in due to Covid-related restrictions; over 5k food-related...