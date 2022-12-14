Watch l Won't shut shop, do whatever you want: Lone Pune woman dares protesters enforcing a Bandh

Screengrab from the viral video | Web

Days after Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari sparked a massive controversy due to his statement on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, various organisations and parties in Pune had called for a complete Bandh (shutdown) on Wednesday. Traders in Pune as well as rickshaw pullers, porter organisations, educational institutions, voluntary organisations etc. gave a spontaneous response to the bandh.

Meanwhile, a video of a lone woman keeping her shop open despite the shutdown has gone viral on social media. In this video, some of the youngsters are seen approaching the woman and asking her to shut the shop. The woman is seen teaching a lesson to these protesters in the video, which has now gone viral.

Amid the pictures and videos of shutdown emerging on social media, this video has garnered attention, and praises as well from some quarters. In this video the woman is seen strongly opposing the shutdown. As her shop on Ferguson road in Pune was open despite the shutdown, some activists questioned the woman about keeping the shop. However, users on social media were impressed by the answer given by the woman to these activists. Many, after the video surfaced, applauded the woman for showing exemplary courage, while criticising the protesters for enforcing a shutdown.