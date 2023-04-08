Watch: Kiren Rijiju's car meets with an accident in Kashmir, Union Minister escapes unhurt

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday had a narrow escape as his car met with an accident in in Kashmir's Banihal. The Mahindra Scorpio in which Rijiju was travelling in, hit a truck on the highway.

Rijiju escaped unhurt from the accident but an investigation has been ordered.

"Today while going from Jammu to Srinagar by road, Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiran Rijiju's car met with a minor accident. No one was injured in the accident.

"Kiren Rijiju was driven safely to his destination," news agency ANI quoted Ramban Police as saying.

Rijiju was going from Jammu to Udhampur in Jammu & Kashmir to attend Legal Services Camp.

"Many beneficiaries of the Central Govt Schemes are attending the function along with Judges and NALSA team," Rijiju informed on Twitter.

He even tweeted a video of his convoy going through the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Tunnel on the way up to Srinagar from Udhampur.

"A massive construction for improvement of the highway is going on just like in all other parts of India," Rijiju tweeted.

