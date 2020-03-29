Watch: 'King of Isolation' and former NASA astronaut Terry Virts share tips to cope with isolation amid coronavirus lockdown

When former NASA astronaut Terry Virts went into the space, living in isolation was a part of his occupation. Space travel that is quite confined doesnt really leave choice to those travelling in the space.
Well, now that most parts of the world are in complete lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak, most of us are locked in our homes and have self-isolated ourselves to avert any contact with the virus.
Quarantine and self-isolation can really get you at times and well, its needless to mention the panic among people around this topic. 'Empty vessels make more noise' and rightly so, the time you spend alone can really be tough as thoughts can really kill sometimes. And boredom is altogether a different issue we have been trying to battle. So how to cope up with isolation you'd ask?
Well, if you are done with watching TV shows or movies on Netflix/ Prime; here's the 'King of Isolation' and former NASA Astronaut Terry Virts sharing his tips on isolation amid such testing (no pun intended) times.
Terry spoke to India Today and recalling his difficult times into the space he said that "attitude is the key during such times." He said, "I could do nothing about it and decided to make the best of it."
Watch Video:
On Tuesday night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, allowing only essential services to work.
The total number of positive coronavirus people in India so far, reached up to 979 on Sunday.
The novel coronavirus cases have seen a surge in states and UTs like Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Karnataka, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh and Jammu and Kashmir apart from Maharashtra and Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.
Number of cases also arose in Telangana, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan.
The Health Ministry said that 15,24,266 passengers were screened at the airport.
Of this at least 867 are active coronavirus cases, 86 people have cured and discharged from hospitals while 25 people succumbed from the highly infectious COVID-19 disease.
The data was released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare at 10 a.m.
