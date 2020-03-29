Watch: 'King of Isolation' and former NASA astronaut Terry Virts share tips to cope with isolation amid coronavirus lockdown

Well, now that most parts of the world are in complete lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak, most of us are locked in our homes and have self-isolated ourselves to avert any contact with the virus.

Quarantine and self-isolation can really get you at times and well, its needless to mention the panic among people around this topic. 'Empty vessels make more noise' and rightly so, the time you spend alone can really be tough as thoughts can really kill sometimes. And boredom is altogether a different issue we have been trying to battle. So how to cope up with isolation you'd ask?

Well, if you are done with watching TV shows or movies on Netflix/ Prime; here's the 'King of Isolation' and former NASA Astronaut Terry Virts sharing his tips on isolation amid such testing (no pun intended) times.

Terry spoke to India Today and recalling his difficult times into the space he said that "attitude is the key during such times." He said, "I could do nothing about it and decided to make the best of it."

Watch Video: