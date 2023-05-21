 Watch: Khap Panchayat convenes in Haryana's Meham to support wrestlers' protests at Jantar Mantar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWatch: Khap Panchayat convenes in Haryana's Meham to support wrestlers' protests at Jantar Mantar

Watch: Khap Panchayat convenes in Haryana's Meham to support wrestlers' protests at Jantar Mantar

Wrestlers are demanding action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for alleged sexual harassment.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 21, 2023, 04:24 PM IST
article-image
ANI

Delhi's Jantar Mantar has become a hub of ongoing protests by wrestlers, who are demanding action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for alleged sexual harassment.

In a show of solidarity, Khap representatives from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan gathered at Meham's renowned Chaubisi Chabutra on Sunday for a significant panchayat, organized by Mehar Singh Nambardar, the head of Chaubisi Sarv Khap Panchayat.

Watch the video here:

1500 leaders are expected to participate in the panchayat

Approximately 1500 leaders are expected to participate in the panchayat, where a committee comprising 31 selected Khap representatives will be formed. The convergence of Khap representatives from different states underscores the urgency of addressing the concerns raised by the protesting wrestlers.

The confrontation between the Wrestling Federation of India and the aggrieved wrestlers has reached a stalemate, prompting the grapplers to announce their next course of action during the panchayat. Among the prominent wrestlers participating in the protests are Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat, who have been rallying at Delhi's Jantar Mantar since April 23.

Outcome of the panchayat to set stage for further actions

As the panchayat unfolds, discussions will revolve around charting a way forward, ensuring that the voices of the protesting wrestlers are heard, and appropriate measures are taken to address their grievances.

The outcome of the panchayat will undoubtedly shape the ongoing struggle and set the stage for further actions aimed at achieving justice and accountability in the realm of Indian wrestling.

Read Also
Wrestlers' protest: Sachin Pilot reaches Jantar Mantar in Delhi to support their cause
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Manipur Violence: Education dept to distribute notebooks, uniforms to thousands of displaced...

Manipur Violence: Education dept to distribute notebooks, uniforms to thousands of displaced...

Watch: Khap Panchayat convenes in Haryana's Meham to support wrestlers' protests at Jantar Mantar

Watch: Khap Panchayat convenes in Haryana's Meham to support wrestlers' protests at Jantar Mantar

BSF foils Pakistani narcotics smuggling attempt, shoots down drone near Punjab's Amritsar

BSF foils Pakistani narcotics smuggling attempt, shoots down drone near Punjab's Amritsar

AAP vs Centre Row: 'Semifinal before 2024 if RS rejects Delhi ordinance,' says CM Arvind Kejriwal

AAP vs Centre Row: 'Semifinal before 2024 if RS rejects Delhi ordinance,' says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Telangana: Grieving parents cut birthday cake in symbolic tribute to late son (WATCH)

Telangana: Grieving parents cut birthday cake in symbolic tribute to late son (WATCH)