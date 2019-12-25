Watch: Kejriwal hilariously backtracks on his claim of providing 'Dawa-Daru' to Delhiites

Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had a hilarious moment while addressing a rally recently which had him laughing as well.
While talking to the people gathered for the rally, Kejriwal listed the number of things his government has done for the people of Delhi since taking charge. Kejriwal mentioned schools, water and instead of only medicines, he said used the common Hindi phrase, ‘Dawa-Daru.’
In a viral video, Kejriwal can be heard speaking with a straight face at the rally until he realizes his mistake and backtracks to correct it with a smile.
Kejriwal said, “The AAP government in Delhi arranged your school, water, medicine (Aapke school ka intezam kar diya, aapke paani ka intezam kr diya, aapke dawa daru ka intezam kar diya).”
Kejriwal took a couple of seconds to realize his mistake and corrected himself. He said, “Only medicine, not alcohol (daru ka nhi dawa ka).” Dealing with the mistake like a pro, he also observed a man becoming happy in the crowd and commented on it. He laughing said, “That one man became happy (Wo ek aadmi khush ho gaya bada).”
Kejriwal who recently started campaigning for the next Assembly elections in Delhi also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his recent comments on unauthorised colonies in Delhi.
Kejriwal, at the release of his government's report card, was referring to the Prime Minister's rally on Sunday.
"It is very easy to talk about unauthorised colonies from Ramlila Maidan but it is difficult to work there," he said, without naming Modi.
"We (Delhi government) have worked extensively in unauthorised colonies and proved that welfare schemes can be implemented in these colonies," he said.
With inputs from PTI
