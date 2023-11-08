Watch: Karnataka Minister Makes Bodyguard Put Up His Shoe, Claims 'Hip Joint & Knee' Problem After Outrage

A video has surfaced online that appears to show Karnataka Minister H C Mahadevappa being assisted by his Personal Security Officer (PSO) in putting on his shoes. The video has since gone viral, causing outrage on social media over the 'VVIP arrogance'.

The incident reportedly occurred during an inspection of a hostel in Dharwad.

As Mahadevappa emerged from the hostel kitchen, where he had entered without footwear, he was seen receiving assistance from a security staff member in donning a pair of formal slip-on shoes. During this exchange, Mahadevappa continued to interact with those present as his PSO helped him with his footwear.

The video sparked significant uproar as social media users slammed the Congress minister for his 'VVIP arrogance'.

"Peak Elitism of Congress Party in Dharwad Karnataka - Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa gets his shoes put on by his Gunman," one user wrote on X.

"@DrHCMahadevappa is this social welfare? Are you so arrogant that you need a government appointee gunman to put your shoes?@siddaramaiah @DKShivakumar this is really shameful. Would you please initiate action against HC Mahadevappa? A minister who dot treat people equally, does not fit to be Social welfare minister. Please ask him to resign from his ministry immediately," AAP leader Ashok Mruthyunjaya wrote.

@DrHCMahadevappa is this social welfare? Are you so arrogant that you need a government appointee gunman to put your shoes?@siddaramaiah @DKShivakumar this is really shameful. Would you please initiate action against HC Mahadevappa?



BJP leader Basanagouda R Patil (Yatnal) also slammed the actions of Mahdevappa on X. He wrote, "Welcome to Congress Ruled Karnataka where Minister for Social Welfare Mr Mahadevappa was caught on camera making police security staff wear him his shoe. It is the responsibility of the Social Welfare Minister to Uplift the deprived and remove the all sorts of inequality in the Society. Now this arrogant Minister himself is caught on Camera."

Welcome to Congress Ruled Karnataka where Minister for Social Welfare Mr Mahadevappa was caught on camera making police security staff wear him his shoe.



Mahadevappa rejects 'arrogance' barbs, claims medical problem

Mahavdevappa, reacting to the controversy, said it was not right to tag the incident as 'arrogance' since his bodyguard was helping him put up the shoe due to his hip joint and knee problem.

"It is an unfortunate development that the fact my Security Officer putting up my shoes during our visit to Dharwad has become a controversy. Personally, I believe in the respect and dignity of the individual, and I have no desire to be be helped by anyone to put up my shoe," Mahadevappa wrote on X.

"But I got help from my dear colleague as it was difficult to bend due to my hip joint and knee problem and having undergone a surgery in the past. Some of our staff, who have been like family to me for many years, have a humanitarian lookout for this help, which has been done in the wake of a leg problem," he went on to add.

"It is not the right way to use the words 'Arrogance', 'power intoxication' for help. All those who know me are well aware of my stand regarding personal respect, so there is no need to bother with such petty controversies. Thanks to my bodyguard for the help," Mahadevappa went on to add.

