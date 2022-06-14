e-Paper Get App

WATCH: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai breaks down after watching '777 Charlie', remembers his dog

"This movie has synchronisation with emotions and animals. Dog's love is unconditional love which is pure," said CM Bommai after watching the film.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 08:13 PM IST
article-image
Photo: ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai broke down while watching the movie "777 Charlie," a story of bonding between a man and a pet dog called Charlie.

Bommai attended the screening last night and broke down in tears saying the movie reminded him of his dog 'Snooby' that died last year, just a few weeks before he took over as the state chief minister.

Wiping his tears, the CM said the movie is a must-watch.

"There have been movies about dogs but this movie shows animals with emotions. The dog expresses its emotions through its eyes. The movie is good, and everyone should watch it. I keep talking about unconditional love. A dog's love is unconditional love, which is pure," Bommai told reporters.

Social media was flooded with messages, especially from dog lovers, with many sharing their stories and emotions about their pets with Bommai.

Social media also had photos showing the CM hugging and kissing his pet's garlanded body.

The movie was released on June 10 and has become a box office hit in Karnataka.

It has been released in five languages, including Hindi.

article-image

